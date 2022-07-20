Union members at Nunavik Raglan mine reject offers, strike continues
Union members at Nunavik Raglan mine reject offers, strike continues
The 630 Raglan Mine workers in Nunavik, Que., have rejected their employer's latest offers by 76.7 per cent. The strike, which has been going on for nearly eight weeks, is set to continue.
These workers, who are members of the United Steelworkers (USW) union affiliated with Quebec's Fonds de solidarité (FTQ), have been on strike since May 27.
For consultation purposes, union meetings had to be held in more than one city, since the workers come from out of town to work in this mining camp. They often work 21 days in a row for 11 hours a day.
The workers promise to intensify their mobilization in the coming days. In the past few weeks, they have already demonstrated near the airports from which workers leave for the Raglan Mine.
"Let the message from our members be heard at the head office: we are not afraid, we will not be intimidated and we will stand our ground until we get a negotiated settlement," said USW union representative Harold Arseneault on Wednesday.
These strikers have recently obtained financial support from other USW locals, notably from union members at the Bécancour aluminium smelter, where 1030 workers faced a lockout in 2018 and 2019.
Upon learning about the voting results, the employer said he was disappointed.
"We welcome with disappointment the result of the vote. The objective behind this new handout was to provide our employees with working conditions that are among the best in the mining industry, and to restart our activities as quickly as possible for the benefit of all, including our partners in Nunavik," said Raglan Mine's vice president Pierre Barrette.
The dispute concerns salaries, vacations, the use of subcontractors, meal times and breaks.
The employer indicates that several mining activities are being maintained despite the strike. "They are being carried out by managers and contractors who were already performing work of the same nature before the beginning of the conflict, in accordance with the provisions of the Quebec Labour Code," the company stated.
The Raglan Mine is owned by the multinational Glencore. The workers extract nickel ore, as well as copper and cobalt.
This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on July 20, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze from an increased cost of living, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
How to cool your house during a heatwave
Millions of Canadians are grappling with high temperatures - and not everyone has an air conditioner. CTVNews.ca spoke with an energy expert for advice on how to keep your home cool during the heatwave.
Toronto
-
Big hail, 100 km/h winds could hit southern Ontario as potentially 'damaging' storm approaches
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of southern Ontario as storms with the potential for nickel-sized hail and 100 km/h winds approach the region.
-
One person seriously injured in Regent Park stabbing
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in the Regent Park area.
-
96-year-old 'sweating to death' in Toronto long-term care room with no air conditioning, daughter says
The daughter of a 96-year-old woman says her mother is “sweating to death” in her long-term care home room in Toronto, which has had no air conditioning this week.
Atlantic
-
Witness who spoke out after Fredericton ER death receives outpouring of support
A Fredericton man who spoke out after seeing a patient die while waiting for treatment at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital’s emergency department says the response has been overwhelming.
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Maritime students 'in dire need' as inflation continues to soar
Rising inflation is forcing Maritime students, already on a tight budget, to make some difficult financial decisions.
London
-
Tornado warning issued for London-Middlesex
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for London-Middlesex Wednesday evening.
-
Police investigation closes Thames Street area after body found
London police are investigating after a body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon in the Thames River.
-
Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm
It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Teacher brings experience back to the Sudbury dance studio that helped start her career
With years of professional ballet training behind her, Emily Murray taught the next generation at Dance Evolution for two weeks this month.
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Things to consider when getting married or living together at a later stage in life
While it is common for people to find love after divorce, separation or being widowed, there can be a lot of things to consider when it comes to protecting what you are bringing into a relationship when partnering with someone later in life, Anne-Marie Mediwake said on CTV Your Morning on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Suspect approached other homes before being shot by Calgary police: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released new information on an incident in Coventry Hills on Sunday night that ended with a man being shot by Calgary police.
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Morley Community School students develop clothing line
The hoodies and tee shirts that five Morley students designed are not only popular with classmates but have found a market with tourists and residents from Lake Louise to Calgary.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Only 1 out of 65 childcare providers in Waterloo region have signed on to $10-a-day plan
Three weeks after applications opened, only one of 65 eligible childcare providers in Waterloo region has signed on to the provincial rebate program to bring in $10-a-day child-care.
-
Tornado watch in effect for northern Wellington County, toonie size hail possible
A tornado watch has been issued for northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver council OKs next step in 2030 Olympic bid
A Vancouver council committee has voted by a 10 to 2 margin to continue to help four Indigenous nations win the bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
-
Vernon doctor charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
A doctor in Vernon has been charged with two counts of sexual assault related to two separate victims, according to police.
-
2-metre-tall bronze statue stolen from Surrey church, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey are investigating after two people stole a bronze statue from a church in the city's Guildford neighbourhood last week.
Edmonton
-
Father of toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church released from prison
A man who was convicted of manslaughter in his young son's death has been released from prison under supervision after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
-
How Edmonton police recovered a United Nations executive's stolen bag
An executive with the United Nations is thanking the Edmonton Police Service after it helped recover a stolen bag containing internationally sensitive information earlier this week.
-
Why Maskwacis? Alberta First Nation to be visited by Pope a community of proximity and history, locals say
In the Pope's itinerary, Maskwacis – a community south of Alberta's capital city – was introduced to the world as 'home to the former Ermineskin Residential School, one of the largest residential school sites in Canada.'
Windsor
-
Why do wait times remain high in WRH's emergency room? A Q&A with Dr. Saad
For people in Ontario waiting to see a doctor after being admitted to an emergency room, Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan campus continues to see the longest wait times compared to all other hospitals in the province.
-
'This is incredible': Visits resume at Peche Island
The first boat ride carrying visitors from Windsor to Peche Island launched at 10 a.m. with Tim Vandendriessche and his family on board.
-
Construction interrupts mail service for some south Walkerville residents
Some south Walkerville residents on Lincoln Road say they have been without Canada Post mail delivery for nearly three weeks as road and watermain work in the neighbourhood continues.
Regina
-
Beck looking for solutions for 'predictable healthcare' on Sask. NDP tour
With rural health care stretched to the brink in Saskatchewan’s east, the leader of the Sask. NDP made several stops on Tuesday to speak to healthcare workers and tour facilities in four different communities.
-
Sask. women may have fewer pain management options when giving birth
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits used to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.
-
Regina man facing weapons charges and break and enter
A Regina man is facing several charges, including breaking and entering, following investigation into incidents on Sunday, as well as Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
'Strong mayor' powers for Ottawa's mayor 'undemocratic', mayoral candidate says
Less than 100 days before residents head to the polls to elect a new government, Premier Doug Ford said he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa "veto" powers over proposals made by their respective councils.
-
Nurse waits hours at Ottawa hospital for appendix surgery
Rylan Haas, a nurse in Saskatoon who fell ill while on vacation, says he was faced with a painful wait at an emergency room in Ottawa.
-
New development could displace historic totem pole at Ottawa's Scouts Canada headquarters
The Scouts Canada National Headquarters on Baseline Road is the site for three proposed high-rise towers. If approved, the proposed development would be home to 952 residential units, according to the submitted proposal.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP charge suspect after man beaten in front of 6-year-old daughter
RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged assault where a man was beaten while his six-year-old daughter looked on.
-
Sask. mom 'hopeful' for daughter's future with province expanding coverage for cystic fibrosis medication
Shardelle Brown is more hopeful for her 6-year-old daughter's future now that an important medication to treat cystic fibrosis will be covered by the provincial government.
-
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to children 6 months to 5-years-old
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children six months up to five years old will begin this week in the province, following Health Canada’s approval.