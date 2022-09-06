Unagva, Wesmount and Renpentigny: A Quebec election guide for spellchecking campaign posters
Its a goode idea to yous spellchek. We've all been there.
In the race to get campaign posters printed and posted as quickly as possible, some candidates in the Quebec election were left blushing when signs went up with riding names misspelled.
Parti Quebecois candidate Florence Racicot is hoping to garner votes in the solidly red riding of Westmount-Saint-Louis, but may have wanted to use spellcheck before her signs went up with the riding listed as "Wesmount-Saint-Louis."
The Conservative Party of Quebec has impressed many voters and are polling at 15 per cent of the popular vote.
Their sign game, however, has not been as strong.
After sign gaffs in "Renpentigny" (should be Repentigny) and "René-Lévèsque" (René-Lévesque), candidate Nancy Lalancette did a letter swap in Ungava with her signs reading: "Unagva."
Have you seen a typo on a campaign sign? Message CTV News Montreal at MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca.
