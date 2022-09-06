Unagva, Wesmount and Renpentigny: A Quebec election guide for spellchecking campaign posters

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day

The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.

Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson are shown in an RCMP handout photo. (RCMP)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon