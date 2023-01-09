'Unacceptable': Parti Quebecois slams CF Montreal for hiring Sandro Grande
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is denouncing the hiring of Sandro Grande as the CF Montreal's new head coach of the reserve team over his past anti-sovereigntist comments about the 2012 attempted assassination of the party's former leader, Pauline Marois.
Grande, in the wake of the shooting at the Metropolis following the election of Marois wrote, "The only mistake the shooter made last night was to miss his target!!! Marois!!! Next time my man! I hope!'"
Grande has always claimed that his account was hacked, according to La Presse.
The ex-footballer did, however, admit to calling separatist voters "hillbillies," adding that they were "so stupid it's unimaginable."
These words were written some three years after the Impact released Grande after he grabbed teammate Mauro Biello by the throat during a training session.
"I am very grateful and happy to have the opportunity to return to the Club I have loved since my childhood," said Sandro Grande in a news release on Monday.
"I made some serious mistakes several years ago and I offer my sincere apologies to those whom my past comments have offended in any way. I have learned a lot from them, and I know that I am joining an organization where the values of inclusion and diversity are fundamental. I think it is important to use our personal experiences to continually improve and correct our past mistakes."
PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called the hiring of Grande "unacceptable" in a series of tweets Monday night.
To assist him, CF Montreal also announced the hiring of assistant coach Patrick Viollat.
Grande had been FC Laval's technical director since October 2021. He had previously served as technical director of the Eastern Stars from 2011 to 2019. He also served as the head of the men's and women's soccer programs at Collège Montmorency from July 2017 to January 2021.
He played for the Impact in the 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009 USL seasons. The former midfielder also had a few stints in Europe, including Italy, Scandinavia and Lithuania. Grande holds the UEFA A coaching license.
Viollat was, until now, technical director of the Concordia Regional Soccer Association. He also held head coaching positions from 2009 to 2016 and again from 2019 to the present. He had also served as technical director of the Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer Association from 2016 to 2019.
He has also served as an assistant coach with the McGill University women's and men's teams since 2012.
CF Montreal also announced that its main academy team will now be called CF Montreal Reserve. The team plays in the Premier Soccer League of Quebec (PLSQ).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 9, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government delay in purchasing F-35 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From the book's opening citation of William Faulkner, to Prince Harry's passionate bond with his wife Meghan, you could almost call the Duke of Sussex's memoir 'The Americanization of Prince Harry.'
Loss of pollinators causing more than 400,000 early deaths a year: study
A recent study says pollination loss may be leading to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths worldwide as supplies of healthy food become less plentiful.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden centre
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday.
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
Toronto
-
Some Toronto residents say they wait up to 24 hours for police after 911 calls
Sergio de Ilzarbe came home from his Christmas holidays to find his window smashed in and part of his home ransacked.
-
Ontario couple weds in hospital lobby after life-saving brain surgery
An Ontario couple recently tied the knot at an unconventional wedding venue – a hospital lobby.
-
Toronto actor told to repay almost $24,000 in COVID-19 pandemic benefits
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government rushed billions of dollars in benefits to help Canadians deal with the financial impact of it.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man killed in Spryfield was shot while committing home invasion: Halifax police
A man who was killed in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week was shot while he was committing a home invasion, according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'It just broke my heart': 75-year-old man with dementia waits 8 hours in ambulance
The Vautour family, from Richibucto, N.B., is speaking out about the current health-care system after their father and husband waited eight hours to be unloaded at Stella Maris De Kent Hospital on Sunday.
London
-
Shooter at large, 18-year old fighting for his life in ICU after St. Thomas shooting
While members of the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) investigate at 6 Palm St., an 18-year old who lives inside the home is fighting for his life in hospital.
-
Toppled tombstones restored as 7 teens charged in Mitchell, Ont. cemetery vandalism
Seven youths have been arrested and charged after 61 headstones at the St. Vincent De Paul cemetery were damaged.
-
Abandoned mobility scooter leads to charges
Police in Huron County responded to a different kind of impaired driver call over the weekend. Around midnight on Jan. 7, police in Goderich were alerted to a mobility scooter being driven on St. David Street by a man believed to have been drinking alcohol.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario man killed in crash between train and farm tractor
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a train and a farm tractor on Highway 522 south of North Bay over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
Calgary
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
'No end to this hardship': Some Calgarians, critics say affordability payment plan not enough
The Alberta government has announced more details on its plan to give out $600 to parents and seniors in the province, but some Calgarians say the money doesn't go far enough.
-
University of Calgary opens new business school building
Business students at the University of Calgary now have access to a brand new building.
Kitchener
-
-
Encampment residents concerned after removal notices left on some tents
People living in an encampment on Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are fearful their tents could be removed this week, despite reassurances from the city that won’t happen.
-
Prince Harry's memoir generating buzz in Waterloo region
Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated autobiography 'Spare' hits store shelves Tuesday morning and the book is already generating a lot of buzz thanks to bombshell interviews Harry has done to promote the memoir.
Vancouver
-
A B.C. man wants to sell hard drugs out of a Downtown Eastside storefront. Here's why.
With B.C. poised to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, one man wants to open a store in Vancouver where people can buy a clean supply of substances like heroin, meth, and cocaine.
-
Sea sponge found in Howe Sound could help treat COVID-19, UBC researchers say
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have made a remarkable discovery that could potentially help save lives around the world.
-
Surrey man charged in fatal stabbing of wife in December makes court appearance
Navinder Gill made a brief, virtual appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday morning before his second degree murder case was adjourned to allow more time for disclosure.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
'It will be an emotional moment': Edmonton to erect new $6M gate to Chinatown
From the imported Chinese tiles, to its decorative dragons and lucky lion statues, the Harbin Gate stood as a meaningful symbol of friendship and belonging in Chinatown for 30 years.
-
'Extremely concerning': 2 Edmonton pawn shop workers shot during robbery
Police in Edmonton released video Monday of a violent robbery that left two pawn shop workers with gunshot wounds.
Windsor
-
'We will never forget. We will never forgive': Family and friends reflect on lives of victims killed in Flight 752 tragedy
A memorial honoured members of the University of Windsor community who died in the January 2020 crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after its takeoff in Tehran.
-
Demand for mental health services climb as 'Blue Monday' nears
With the bustle of the holiday season over and ‘Blue Monday’ looming one week away, mental health care professionals are encouraging people to focus on feeling good.
-
Tax hikes expected as municipalities draft inflation era budgets
Municipalities across the Windsor-Essex region are preparing to pour over their budgets – with property tax hikes looking likely in communities like Lakeshore and Kingsville.
Regina
-
SHA wants to get rid of 559 pallets worth of expired hand sanitizer
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is looking to get rid of 559 pallets of expired hand sanitizer.
-
Two charged in rural Sask. vehicle, weapon thefts: RCMP
White Butte RCMP have charged two Regina men in connection to thefts of vehicles and weapons in rural areas outside the city.
-
More Taco Bells could open in Sask. as part of 200-restaurant expansion plan
Taco Bell could be adding more restaurants in Saskatchewan as the result of a new countrywide expansion plan.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service will remain disrupted Tuesday morning
Transit riders can expect that Line 1 service and R1 service will be the same Tuesday morning as it was on Monday, with trains running in loops in the west and east ends of the line and R1 bus service between the east end and downtown.
-
Mayor defends hiring firm employing former OC Transpo head to help fix LRT
Ottawa's mayor is defending the city's decision to hire a firm that employs the former head of OC Transpo to help fix the LRT system's latest problems.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip
Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.
-
'I've outrun the odd train': Safe rail crossing is being presented to Saskatoon council Tuesday
Keeping pedestrians safe in Pleasant Hill is the goal of a proposed pedestrian walkway over the rail tracks being presented to council this week.
-
Newest ideas and technology on display at Western Canadian Crop Production Show
Prairieland Park is playing host to the 40th annual Western Canadian Crop Production Show this week, with the newest ideas and technology as well as eco-friendly and cost effective products being showcased.