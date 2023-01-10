CF Montreal terminates deal with coach, a day after hiring him

MLS team CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad.

Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes from Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon over the former Montreal Impact star's anti-sovereigntist comments after the attempted killing of former PQ leader Pauline Marois in 2012.

After the Metropolis shooting that left one person dead, Grande wrote: "The only mistake the shooter made last night was to miss his target!!! Marois!!! Next time my man! I hope!"

CF Montréal terminates its relationship with Sandro Grande >>> https://t.co/inBpeywrGI#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/hecaqgHVCI — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) January 10, 2023

Grande claimed his account was hacked, but admitted to calling separatist voters "hillbillies."

CF Montreal said in a statement that hiring Grande was a mistake.

"We regret any repercussions that may have been caused by this decision,” said CF Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. “We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to anyone who was hurt or shocked. Clearly, we have demonstrated a lack of sensibility and have grossly underestimated what he said and what he did several years ago."

Gervais will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the controversy.

The Quebec Liberal Party added its rebuke of the hiring on social media with interim leader Marc Tanguay posting that it was "not acceptable."

"We must not trivialize the violent remarks he made in the past," Tanguay wrote. "Sport should be used to promote values of respect and solidarity."

La nomination de Sandro Grande au CF Montréal n’est pas acceptable. Il ne faut pas banaliser les propos violents qu’il a tenus par le passé. Le sport devrait servir à promouvoir des valeurs de respect et de solidarité. — Marc Tanguay (@marc_tanguay) January 10, 2023

Patrick Viollat will become head coach of the reserve squad.