Ukrainian, Russian churchgoers in Montreal voice support for Ukraine

"It is very important that people gather in times of crisis to revitalize, reconfirm faith and encourage each other."

These were the words of one Montreal churchgoer who spoke to CTV News Sunday, who is among many turning to faith as the war intensifies in Ukraine.

This sentiment was echoed by Reverend Volodymyr Kouchnir of the Saint Sophie Ukranian Orthodox Cathedral.

"It's very important to count on God," he said. "If [God] will have strong faith, Ukraine will win."

But that message isn't the same across all Orthodox churches. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow — a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin — has come out in support of the war.

"How can [he not] condemn his country, government, bombing his flock!" said Kouchnir.

But many Russian Orthodox congregations aren't standing by the patriarch, like St. Nicholas Cathedral in Montreal, where half the members are Ukrainians.

"As far as this community goes, which I represent and I could speak for, we're totally against this war," said Reverend George Lagodich.

Lagodich says his church follows Russian Orthodox cannon but is autonomous from Moscow, and stands by Ukraine.

"People are really upset. They're worried and scared, and some are even embarrassed," he said. "Most have family members and friends in Ukraine."