Ukraine war: 2 Montreal companies sanctioned by U.S. for alleged ties to Russia
Canada Border Services Agency says it helped put two Montreal-based companies with alleged ties to the Russian military on a United States sanctions list.
The U.S. Department of Commerce last month added CPUNTO inc. and Electronic Network inc. to a list of entities subject to export controls.
Both companies are headquartered in the Montreal borough of St-Laurent and describe themselves online as sellers of electronic components.
The export controls bar them from exporting almost any item manufactured in the U.S., including intellectual property.
Canada's border services says they are working closely with the U.S. government to restrict Russia's access to products and technology needed for its war in Ukraine.
Neither CPUNTO inc. nor Electronic Network inc. have responded to a request for comment.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 7, 2023
