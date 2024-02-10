Tyler Seguin scores twice as Stars hold off Canadiens for 3-2 win
Matt Duchene didn't divulge the Dallas Stars' strategy on Saturday afternoon.
He didn't have to.
It was clear as day as Tyler Seguin scored twice off Duchene's assists in front of the net in a 3-2 Dallas win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.
"We had a game plan. I won't say what it is, but we knew what was open,” Duchene said. “Every system's got its weaknesses."
Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas (32-14-6), while Mason Marchment pitched in with two assists of his own. Jake Oettinger made 18 saves after sitting out a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Winners of 10 of their last 14 games, the Central Division-leading Stars closed out a post-all-star weekend road trip with a 2-1-0 record.
"We knew that tonight, at the end of a trip, this is either going to be a good trip … or a poor trip,” Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer said. “So there was some desperation to our game and I think that showed and in some of the areas that we had success.”
Nick Suzuki — with a goal and an assist — and Juraj Slafkovsky replied for Montreal (21-22-8), and Mike Matheson had two assists.
Cole Caufield extended his point streak to a career-high 11 games with a helper on Suzuki’s goal, joining Max Domi (2018-19) and Pierre Turgeon (1994-95) as the only Canadiens to do so in the last 30 years.
Sam Montembeault stopped 35 shots in his second straight start.
“We came out really good out of the gate,” Montembeault said. “I think maybe they were better in the second, it’s a veteran team, they work hard.”
Canadiens forward Alex Newhook played his first game since Nov. 30 due to a high ankle sprain. The 23-year-old had three shots and a hit while centring Montreal’s third line.
After a scoreless first period, Montreal opened the scoring 38 seconds into the second when Caufield’s perfectly timed bank pass sent Suzuki on a partial break before the captain rifled a shot over Oettinger’s right shoulder.
A few minutes later, the Canadiens had a 35-second span to forget.
Rafael Harvey-Pinard ran into teammate Joel Armia in the neutral zone and appeared to buckle his right leg in the process.
While Harvey-Pinard struggled to get off the ice and into the locker room, Harley beat Montembeault for his 13th of the season to even the score at 3:51. The Stars gained the lead 24 seconds later as an unchecked Seguin finished off a feed from Duchene in front.
"We kind of picked it up right after that,” Duchene said of Montreal's opening goal. “This team never gets too high or too low, and that was another example of that, they score and we just go bang-bang right away.
"I think from there we were able to take over.”
Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game as the Stars dominated the shots 21-7 in the period.
Seguin, however, doubled Dallas’ lead with 2:15 remaining off another Duchene feed in front.
Slafkovsky got one back under a minute later, scoring in a third straight game from a sharp angle for his 10th of the season. The 2022 first-overall pick has 16 points in his last 22 games after an underwhelming start to the season.
“Slaf, to me he’s had a consistent progression,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “We’re really happy with his progression, not surprised, he works really hard at it."
Jake Evans took a double-minor penalty in the third period, sending Dallas on a four-minute power play with six minutes left in the game.
The Canadiens, however, had the majority of Grade A chances during the penalty kill. Matheson hit the post on a deke to the backhand, while Armia broke in all alone but sailed his shot over the net.
The Stars, despite going 0-for-6 on the power play, held on for the win.
"I thought if we could have found a way to get a power-play goal, we probably put them away earlier than letting them hang around to the end like we did," DeBoer said.
Roy recalled
The Canadiens recalled forward Joshua Roy from American Hockey League affiliate Laval after Harvey-Pinard left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return. The club said Harvey-Pinard would undergo further evaluation.
Roy, 20, has one goal and one assist in six NHL games this season. The Saint-Georges-De-Beauce, Que., native has 13 goals and 19 assists in 40 AHL outings.
Up next
Canadiens: Jake Allen starts as Montreal hosts the St. Louis Blues in the second game of a back-to-back Sunday.
Stars: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've located Swift's private jet, labelled 'The Football Era,' currently on its way to Los Angeles' LAX airport and expected to arrive around 3 p.m. local time.
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
'Just in pain': Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
A woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a dog attack in Toronto earlier this week says she is in pain but thankful to be alive.
Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game
The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John "Dapper Don" Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.
In Pictures Israel unveils tunnels underneath Gaza City headquarters of UN agency for Palestinian refugees
The Israeli military says it has discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room.
Investigation of 'elaborate fencing operation' leads police to recover $225K worth of stolen goods in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say a recent arrest for shoplifting led to the discovery of an "elaborate fencing operation" and the seizure of more than $225,000 worth of stolen goods.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly struck man with wooden object on TTC subway
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another man on board a TTC subway train.
-
1 dead after fight breaks out inside of Toronto apartment building
Toronto police are investigating a homicide inside of an apartment building in Toronto’s west end Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green Party calls for opposition status after byelection win
The P.E.I. Green Party has written a letter to the speaker of the legislature asking to be recognized as the official opposition ahead of the P.E.I. Liberals, who currently hold the job.
-
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
-
N.S. Liberals promise to cut HST by two percentage points if elected
Nova Scotia's Liberal leader is committing to cut the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points if his party wins the next general election.
London
-
'Suspicious Fire': London Fire Department investigating blaze in east London, Ont.
London Fire Department (LFD) investigators are looking into the origin, cause, and circumstances of a fire at a hair salon in the east end of the city.
-
Ceremony to honour Logan Hunter held at Knights’ game Friday
The London Knights hosted the Windsor Spitfires Friday night at Budweiser Gardens. Easton Cowan extended his point streak to 20 games, the longest in the OHL this season.
-
'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday
In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.
Northern Ontario
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
-
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
-
Sault police lay manslaughter charge in fatal overdose
In what is believed to be a first for the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, officers have charged a 41-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with an almost year-long drug trafficking investigation.
Calgary
-
Rally to recall Mayor Gondek held at City Hall draws
A rally calling for the recall of Mayor Jyoti Gondek was held Saturday afternoon outside Calgary City Hall, drawing over a hundred people who lined up to sign petitions.
-
Every Child Matters hockey game brings education and culture to the Saddledome
The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services honoured Indigenous culture and history through their fourth annual Every Child Matters hockey game Saturday.
-
Weegar racks up first career hat trick as Flames topple Islanders 5-2
MacKenzie Weegar scored three goals, leading the Calgary Flames past the New York Islanders 5-2 Saturday afternoon in Elmont, New York.
Kitchener
-
Local and nation-wide rallies demand action against grocery price gouging
Rallies took place nationwide on Saturday, as concerned citizens demanded “the biggest grocery chains to stop price gouging hardworking Canadians.”
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Police arrest wanted Cambridge woman on drug-related charges, drugs seized in Kitchener
Regional police seized drugs and arrested a wanted female in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
-
Investigation of 'elaborate fencing operation' leads police to recover $225K worth of stolen goods in northern B.C.
Mounties in northern B.C. say a recent arrest for shoplifting led to the discovery of an "elaborate fencing operation" and the seizure of more than $225,000 worth of stolen goods.
-
Walman scores on penalty shot in OT to give Red Wings 4-3 win over Canucks
Jake Walman scored on a penalty shot 23 seconds into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
2-alarm fire forces evacuation of south Edmonton apartment building Saturday
A fire forced residents of a Queen Alexandra apartment building from their homes Saturday morning.
-
Man in critical condition after being shot by Bonnyville RCMP officer Friday
A man is in life-threatening condition after being shot by a Bonnyville RCMP officer Friday night.
-
19-year-old man dead in Saturday morning crash on Anthony Henday
One person is dead after an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Anthony Henday.
Windsor
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Windsor blind hockey program wants more people to sign up no matter their level of vision
As someone who struggles with distance vision, 25-year-old Tessa Rankin assumed playing hockey is something she would 'never do in a million years.'
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
Regina
-
'A terrible spot': Area farmers concerned over proposed location for new Moose Jaw city landfill
A group of Moose Jaw area farmers are concerned over the proposed location of the city’s new landfill.
-
Regina business specializing in Filipino food opens second location due to demand
A Regina business specializing in Filipino food has opened a second location due to increased demand.
-
'It's discriminatory': Regina advocacy group challenges government on disability program in court
A Regina advocacy group says the provincial government is being discriminatory when it comes to those on the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program.
Ottawa
-
'Tintin in America' and 'The Menu' among contested titles at Ottawa Public Library last year
An annual report set to be presented to the Ottawa Public Library Board meeting on Tuesday said the challenged items consisted of six print books and one DVD.
-
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
-
OC Transpo to run R1 bus service in east-end at midnight to investigate overhead wire damage
Damage to the overhead wire system on the Confederation Line LRT has caused some service disruptions in the east end Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
-
Sask. Chief Coroner reflects on decades of public service
Saskatchewan’s Chief Coroner Clive Weighill is set to retire at the end of this month, after decades of public service.
-
Everything you’ve been asking about the new entertainment district
After years of imagining what a downtown arena and entertainment district could look like, a sprawling city report is beginning to reveal many desired aspects of Saskatoon's redesigned downtown core once it's completed.