MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two young men killed after vehicle crashes into tree: Urgences-sante

    Share

    Two men in their 20s were killed after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal, within an hour of two drive-by shootings.

    Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the scene of the crash on St. Zotique Street and 20th Avenue in the Little Maghreb neighbourhood of the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

    Shortly before that, a 41-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pie-IX Boulevard while behind the wheel of his car. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. 

    A second shooting resulted in a 58-year-old's rear window being shattered on St. Joseph Boulevard in the Plateau. He was uninjured.

    The crash involving a RAV4 hitting a tree on St. Zotique resulted in one death on the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    "A road accident left two victims, one of whom was unfortunately dead when paramedics arrived," wrote Urgences-sante on X.

    The second victim was later confirmed to have died of his injuries. 

    The Montreal police (SPVM) could not confirm whether the two men were involved in the two shootings that took place earlier on Thursday morning.

    The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) confirmed that it has opened an investigation into the crash and has assigned five investigators to the case, while the shooting cases have been transferred to the Quebec provincial police (SQ) major crimes squad.

    More to come.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How do you navigate the social media minefield with your kids?

    Growing fears about social media's harm have sparked lawsuits against social media companies from hundreds of school districts in the United States and now Canada. CTVNews.ca wants to know whether your children are addicted to social media or if you have concerns about their usage of platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and X.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News