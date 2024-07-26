MONTREAL
    • Heat wave alert in effect for Montreal, Laval and across Quebec on Sunday

    After some rain, Montreal, Laval and regions throughout Quebec are about to get hot for the weekend.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement on Friday warning of a heat wave on Sunday.

    "Humidex values will reach between 35 to 39 in the afternoon on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday," the alert reads. "Despite a brief break in the heat Wednesday afternoon due to scattered showers, heat will return on Thursday with humidex values of near 40. Hot and humid conditions will possibly continue on Friday."

    Regions across Quebec are under the alert including the following regions:

    • Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe
    • Metro Montréal - Laval
    • Vaudreuil
    • Valleyfield - Beauharnois

    A special weather statement is one level below a watch.

    The government agency reminds people to drink six to eight glasses of water per day and to avoid alcohol or caffeine.

    Residents are advised to check on elderly family members, the disabled or any people that are living alone and limit physical activity.  

