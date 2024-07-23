MONTREAL
Montreal

Two women seriously hurt after car, scooter collide in Senneville

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share

Two young women are in serious condition after a collision between an electric scooter and a car on Tuesday afternoon in Senneville in the West Island, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

At 4:45 p.m., a 911 call was made about the collision between the two vehicles on Senneville Road, SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said.

The two women on the scooter, aged 19 and 20, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers first reported that the women were in critical condition, but have since confirmed that they are out of danger.  

At the time of the crash, the scooter was travelling eastbound while the car was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, a man in his thirties, was uninjured.

Senneville Road was partially closed to traffic, according to the police.

Investigators were on their way to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.  

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto

Ottawa

Atlantic

N.L.

Northern Ontario

London

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News