

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for two men suspected of stealing almost $60,000 worth of jewelry from a Crescent St. store.

On Jan. 6 at around 1:00 p.m., the two suspects entered the store and were greeted by an employee. The two men asked to see Corum brand watches to try on. The two suspects spoke to each other in a language unknown to the employee.

The man took off the watch to return to the employee and then, while pointing at other watches in the display, grabbed a Corum Golden Bridge Round worth $59,200.

The stolen watch’s serial number is 2355147.

The first suspect has white skin and is around 30-years-old. He has a beard, is overweight and wore a black coat with whine lines on the shoulders, a grey sweatshirt, a black cap with Reebok written in red, a black bag and white sneakers.

The second suspect is also white and around 30-years-old. He also wore a beard, but is of slim stature. He wore a black winter coat, jeans, brown boots and a khaki and black tuque.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.