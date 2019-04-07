

CTV Montreal





Two suspects are still sought by Laval police after they opened fire at an apartment complex Saturday night.

One man - who is known to police - was struck by a bullet in the arm around 6:40 p.m.

After the shooting, he took refuge in a nearby building, police said.

He was transported to hospital but will survive his injuries.

No arrests were made; police say two suspects linked to the shooting are still at large.