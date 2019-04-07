Featured Video
Two suspects still at large after shooting in Chomedey
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 1:53PM EDT
Two suspects are still sought by Laval police after they opened fire at an apartment complex Saturday night.
One man - who is known to police - was struck by a bullet in the arm around 6:40 p.m.
After the shooting, he took refuge in a nearby building, police said.
He was transported to hospital but will survive his injuries.
No arrests were made; police say two suspects linked to the shooting are still at large.
