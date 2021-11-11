MONTREAL -- Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection with a September homicide resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man. His death marked Montreal's 21st homicide of 2021.

On Sept. 18, around 1:40 a.m., a verbal conflict erupted downtown between the suspects and a group of friends, at the corner of Sherbrooke West St. and Mansfield St.

According to an SPVM press release, the suspects physically attacked the group of friends, and the 23-year-old victim was fatally struck by a sharp object.

A second victim, 20, was also stabbed. He suffered serious injuries to his upper body and had to undergo surgery. His life is no longer in danger.

The two suspects will appear in the Montreal courthouse Friday to face counts of murder.