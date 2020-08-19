Advertisement
Two people injured after shooting inside Montreal barbershop
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:22AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:49AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A suspect opened fire on two men inside a barbershop Tuesday night in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
According to witnesses who spoke to the Montreal police, a man showed up in front of a store on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. near Hamel St. around 7 p.m. and shot at the window multiple times.
Two men were injured – one, 36, who’s hand was hurt and another, 40, who suffered minor injuries, police say.
The suspect fled on Curotte Ave., heading south.
Both victims are cooperating with police and will meet with investigators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.