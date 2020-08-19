MONTREAL -- A suspect opened fire on two men inside a barbershop Tuesday night in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

According to witnesses who spoke to the Montreal police, a man showed up in front of a store on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. near Hamel St. around 7 p.m. and shot at the window multiple times.

Two men were injured – one, 36, who’s hand was hurt and another, 40, who suffered minor injuries, police say.

The suspect fled on Curotte Ave., heading south.

Both victims are cooperating with police and will meet with investigators.



Barbershop shooting leaves man critically injured in Ahuntsic on Henri-Bourassa near Hamel street. Man walked up to window and shot through, hitting man in the lower body, police say @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/m3F3HC2NUj — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) August 19, 2020

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.