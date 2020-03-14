MONTREAL -- Two people lost their lives overnight in Rimouski, and two are in critical condition in Montreal after two separate head-on collisions on Quebec highways.

According to SQ communications officer Sergeant Hélène Nepton, Rimouski MRC police officers responded to km 608 of Highway 20 in Rimouski around 2:45 a.m. for a head-on collision between a vehicle and a cube van.

The two young adults in the vehicle were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the cube truck suffered only minor injuries.

According to preliminary information from the scene, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the cube van.

The Rimouski region was hit Friday by a snow storm that left about 15 centimetres on the ground.

The two victims are from the Rimouski region, but their identities have not been revealed.

WRONG WAY

At around the same time, around 2 a.m., officers from the SQ highway patrol were called to go to km 83 of Highway 40 eastbound for another head-on collision.

According to initial reports, a vehicle merged onto Highway 40 going the wrong direction before hitting another vehicle.

The 27-year-old driver from Montreal was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, said Sergeant Nepton. The other driver also suffered life-threatening injuries.

It is not known why the driver got on the highway travelling in the opposite direction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 14, 2020.