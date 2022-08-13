Two people have died after a motorcycle and car collide in Oka, Que.

A motorcycle collided head-on with a car Friday afternoon in Oka, in Quebec's Laurentians.

Two people were critically injured in the crash and succumbed to their injuries later.

The accident took place at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Route 344, which is also known as the Oka Rd. According to information from the Sûreté du Québec, a motorcyclist who was travelling westbound missed his curve and was on the opposite side of the road.

At the same time, a vehicle was travelling eastbound.

The two vehicles collided head-on. The 63-year-old driver of the motorcycle and the 50-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

"In the vehicle, the driver suffered no apparent injuries, and the passenger was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure," said SQ Sergeant Catherine Bernard.

A collision investigator went to the scene to clarify the circumstances of the accident.