MONTREAL -- Two candidates from Mouvement Montreal have withdrawn from Montreal's Nov. 7 election.

Hochelaga candidate Jean-Philippe Martin and Maisonneuve-Longue-Pointe candidate Sylvain Medzalabenleth are no longer running, according to Elections Montreal. 

Both candidates were running in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district. 

The two former Mouvement candidates are the latest to drop out of the party led by mayoral-candidate Balarama Holness. 

Most notably, Marc-Antoine Desjardins, who led Raillement pour Montreal before the two parties merged, threw in the towel earlier this week, citing political differences with his new party. 

-- More details to come. 