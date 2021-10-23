Advertisement
Two Mouvement Montreal candidates drop out of municipal election
Published Saturday, October 23, 2021 12:33PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 23, 2021 1:12PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Two candidates from Mouvement Montreal have withdrawn from Montreal's Nov. 7 election.
Hochelaga candidate Jean-Philippe Martin and Maisonneuve-Longue-Pointe candidate Sylvain Medzalabenleth are no longer running, according to Elections Montreal.
Both candidates were running in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.
The two former Mouvement candidates are the latest to drop out of the party led by mayoral-candidate Balarama Holness.
Most notably, Marc-Antoine Desjardins, who led Raillement pour Montreal before the two parties merged, threw in the towel earlier this week, citing political differences with his new party.
