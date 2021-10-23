MONTREAL -- Two candidates from Mouvement Montreal have withdrawn from Montreal's Nov. 7 election.

Hochelaga candidate Jean-Philippe Martin and Maisonneuve-Longue-Pointe candidate Sylvain Medzalabenleth are no longer running, according to Elections Montreal.

Both candidates were running in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district.

The two former Mouvement candidates are the latest to drop out of the party led by mayoral-candidate Balarama Holness.

Most notably, Marc-Antoine Desjardins, who led Raillement pour Montreal before the two parties merged, threw in the towel earlier this week, citing political differences with his new party.

