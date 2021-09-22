MONTREAL -- At least two Montreal elementary schools were shut down this week due to outbreaks of COVID-19.

The first closure that was confirmed happened at the Sainte-Odile Elementary School, located on Depatie Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, after all 530 students were sent home due to what the school described as “several” infections. The school did not provide the number of cases.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday and obtained by CTV News, the school said the closure will last until Sept. 24.

A virtual-classwork system hasn’t yet fully gotten up and running.

To ensure the school’s 530 students don't miss out on class work, those who needed computers to do work from home have now received them and virtual follow-ups will start tomorrow, said Alain Perron, a spokesperson from the school service centre.

Perron also confirmed Wednesday evening that a second school, École Saint-Émile in Rosemont, will close this week due to a coronavirus outbreak. No other details were released.

The closures come as rapid testing appears to be ramping up in Quebec schools.

The education ministry said in an email to CTV News that rapid testing kits were delivered to school service centres in the Montreal area last week.

"It is up to them to distribute the tests to the schools concerned, including Sainte-Odile," said ministry spokesperson Bryan St-Louis.

"Schools will be able to begin administering the tests before the end of the month, once they are ready.

The Coeur-Immacule elementary school in Sherbrooke, Que. also closed down Monday, as hundreds of schools have had COVID-19 infections so far during the fourth wave of the pandemic and have sent home classrooms.

Most children at that school were permitted to return Wednesday, school officials say, with the exception of eight groups that must remain in isolation.

At Sainte-Odile, public health is asking all parents to bring their kids for COVID-19 tests, even if they aren’t considered high-risk, and to notify the school when the test is complete and when the results come back.

While the closure is only expected to last through Friday, the letter to parents assured them that children who are infected or deemed high-risk will be required to do a longer quarantine period.