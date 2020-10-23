MONTREAL -- Montreal police put out a late-night plea to the public on Thursday to keep an eye out for two girls, ages 11 and 12, who haven't been seen since mid-afternoon.

Police said the girls appear to have gone missing separately -- they don't appear to know each other -- and they fear for their safety.

Neither girl has a history of running away. One was last seen in Montreal North and the other in Anjou.

MONTREAL NORTH DISAPPEARANCE

The 11-year-old is named L'Orie Jeune. She is Black, with brown eyes and brown hair in a bun. She weighs 100 pounds and stands 5'4".

When last seen she was wearing a fuschia pink backpack, jeans with holes in the front knees and thighs, a hooded sweatshirt and lace-up shoes. She had a light pink Puma lunch box.

She hasn't been seen since mid-afternoon Thursday, in Montreal North, and it's not her habit to be out of touch.

"SPVM investigators have done everything they could to find her," said the police press release.

Anyone who sees her or has any information about her is asked to call 911, their local police, or to anonymously call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.

ANJOU DISAPPEARANCE

Police ask the same for anyone who sees 12-year-old girl, whose name is El Yasmine Hechachena.

She's 5'2" and 95 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she speaks French.

She was wearing a black waist-length Kappa jacket with white stripes down each side, grey pants and black Puma shoes.

She was last seen today at about 2 p.m. in Anjou, police said, and is also not in the habit of being out of touch.

She often frequents spots in Anjou, including Roger-Rousseau Park and fast-food outlets in the same area.

"Everything has been done to find her," police said.