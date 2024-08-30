Two men sought in connection with July homicide: Quebec police

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are searching for two men suspected in a July homicide in Terrebonne.

Nickolace Denis-Fouche, 22, and Emmanuel Mbong Bougha, 24, both from Terrebonne, are suspected of killing 22-year-old Maxime Jean on July 18.

An SQ news release recounts that on that day, Terrebonne police responded to a man being seriously injured in a park on Marcel de la Sablonniere Street in Terrebonne. Jean was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died five days later on July 23.

Both wanted men are 5'10" and weigh around 150 pounds.

Police remind citizens who spot either man not to intervene and call 911 immediately.

Those with information can also call the SQ's info-crime line at 1-800-659-4264.