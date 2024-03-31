Two men hospitalized after armed attack in Ville-Marie: Montreal police

Two men were hospitalized early Sunday morning after they were involved in an armed attack in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough, police say.

Police say they received a 911 call at around 5:45 a.m. about a fight between two men near a restaurant close to the intersection of Atwater Avenue and Maisonneuve Boulevard.

When patrol officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man with lacerations to his upper body, as well as a 32-year-old man with injuries to his upper body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

"The man of 32 years old would have assaulted the other man with a sharp object, while the man of 24 years old would have used physical force to assault the other man," Chevrefils said.

Both men were sent to hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, she said. It's not clear who started the fight between the two men, who are known to each other.

The pair is also known to police.

Police are continuing their investigation.