Two men dead in Brossard after getting crushed by car
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 3:57PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 1, 2019 6:47PM EDT
Two men have died in Brossard after a car they were working on fell and crushed them.
The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon at about 1 p.m. on the driveway of a home near the intersection of Milan Ave. and Lapiniere Blvd. in Brossard.
Police have set up a perimeter and are investigating the incident.
