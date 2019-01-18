

CTV Montreal





Two men are recovering in hospital after a stabbing Friday over the noon hour in the Plateau.

Police received a 911 call at 12:25 p.m. saying two men had been attacked.

The victims, two men aged 52 and 21, were in an apartment on Rachel St. near St-Dominique St. when a fight degenerated. They were both attacked by another man who quickly fled the scene.

The two men brought themselves to hospital. The 52-year-old is recovering from minor stab wounds to his upper body. The 21-year-old suffered more serious injuries to the upper body. He’s expected to survive, police said.

The suspect is known to both the victims. Police are seeking to track him down, but for the moment don’t have details of his identity.

Police interviewed the victims to get their version of events.

A perimeter is also in place at the scene of the stabbing, where police are investigating.