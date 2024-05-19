Two men, 18 and 20, charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death in St. Henri: Montreal police
Two young men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man, who was killed on Saturday.
Chad Pinel, 20, and Jayden Pinel, 18, were charged with second-degree murder in a Montreal courthouse on Sunday with the death of Connor Patrick O'Loughlin, 27.
The charges stem from an altercation that lead to the stabbing death of O'Loughlin in an apartment building on St. Antoine Street in the St. Henri neighbourhood.
Investigators said the altercation and assault happened during a party in the early morning.
The victim was rushed to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead.
