

The Canadian Press





Two people were seriously injured Monday when their car crashed into a Quebec ferry.

The accident at the Tadoussac pier has cancelled ferry crossings to Baie-Sainte-Catherine until further notice.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu of Quebec provincial police said the driver wasn't able to stop the car.

The accident has caused a detour for motorists travelling along Highway 138 on the Fete Nationale holiday weekend.

The year-round service is in operation 24 hours a day to ferry vehicle traffic.