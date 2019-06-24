Featured Video
Two injured when out-of-control car crashes into Tadoussac ferry at dock: police
The NM F.-A.-Gauthier running between Matane in Gaspe and Baie-Comeau (photo: Societe des traversiers Quebec)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 3:37PM EDT
Two people were seriously injured Monday when their car crashed into a Quebec ferry.
The accident at the Tadoussac pier has cancelled ferry crossings to Baie-Sainte-Catherine until further notice.
Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu of Quebec provincial police said the driver wasn't able to stop the car.
The accident has caused a detour for motorists travelling along Highway 138 on the Fete Nationale holiday weekend.
The year-round service is in operation 24 hours a day to ferry vehicle traffic.