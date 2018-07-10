

A four-alarm fire in the South Shore left two families homeless on Tuesday.

The fire started in the backyard of Brossard semi-detached home on Tourangeau Crescent. The intense fire produced smoke that was visible from several kilometres away.

Roughly 60 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The fire affected two homes, both of which were totally destroyed.

Firefighters said nobody was home when the fire began and there were no injuries.