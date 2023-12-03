Two dead, two injured in Quebec head-on highway collision
Two people have died, and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision Saturday evening on Highway 50 between the towns of Lachute and Mirabel, Que.
The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. off des Sources Rd., near kilometre 267.
According to early information from Quebec's provincial police force, one of the two vehicles veered out of its lane, which caused the collision.
In one of the vehicles were a 37-year-old male driver, a female passenger in her thirties and a child. They were all seriously injured and taken to hospital. The woman and child are in stable condition, but the driver did not survive.
The driver of the second vehicle, 74, also suffered significant injuries and died in hospital. She was alone in the car.
Crash reconstruction officers were dispatched to the scene to better understand the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Highway 50, between Highway 329 in Lachute, Que. and Highway 148 in Mirabel, Que. was closed in both directions.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Snowfall warning issued for Montreal, southern Quebec
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING Missing Que. man last seen in blue Toyota RAV4
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW 'My door is always open': heritage minister insists feds working hard 'to bring Meta back to the table' on C-18
Canada's heritage minister insists the federal government is still working to get Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta back to the bargaining table to negotiate a deal to compensate Canadian news organizations as part of the regulatory process for the controversial Online News Act.
Search for runaway kangaroo in Ontario continues
The search continues for the kangaroo that is hopping around somewhere in Ontario after it escaped zoo handlers from a transport truck Thursday night.
What was a hospital like in medieval times? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out
In medieval times, hospitals took care of the 'poor and infirm,' but how were inhabitants selected and what were their lives like? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out.
U.S. assassination attempt charges 'confirm' Trudeau's claims about India had 'real substance,' former national security advisers say
The indictment of an Indian national for the attempted assassination of a Sikh separatist and dual U.S.-Canadian national 'validates' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen as having 'real substance,' according to two of Canada's former national security advisers.
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines
A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after a tsunami warning was issued, officials said Sunday.
James Webb Telescope confirms existence of massive dusty galaxy from early universe
New observations from the James Webb Space Telescope have confirmed the existence of a massive, dusty, star-forming galaxy which was first spotted years ago by a ground telescope, but was completely invisible to the Hubble Space Telescope.
Avril Lavigne, Rick Mercer celebrated at Canada's Walk of Fame anniversary gala
Pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, political satirist Rick Mercer and hockey superstar Connor McDavid are among those set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame tonight at a special anniversary gala in Toronto.
Trump calls Biden the 'destroyer' of democracy despite his own efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday attempted to turn the tables on his likely rival in November, President Joe Biden, arguing that the man whose election victory Trump tried to overturn is "the destroyer of American democracy."
Toronto
-
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
-
Here's what the new Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie promised
The Ontario Liberal Party has a new leader.
-
Canadian couple told new car cannot be insured in U.S. after moving to Florida
A couple from Montreal who recently moved to Florida fear they may have to sell their newly purchased vehicle after Toyota refused to provide them a compliance letter, a policy by some manufacturing companies that has seen owners unable to import their cars into the United States.
Atlantic
-
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon nets over $600,000 for children in need
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its Maritime traditions on Saturday, showcasing various Maritime talents throughout the seven-hour show.
-
Dozens took to the streets of Halifax calling for peace in Gaza
Dozens of Halifax residents gathered under gloomy skies – a reflection of their heavy hearts. They are calling for peace as the conflict between Gaza and Israel heats up again following the end of a humanitarian ceasefire.
-
Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of possible gun shots in Dartmouth, Friday night.
London
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
-
'Brings everyone together': Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade draws thousands to east London, Ont.
Thousands of people lined Dundas Street in London’s east end for the ninth annual Argyle BIA (business improvement area) Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch the 2023 CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Once again, the annual Sudbury tradition of the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon returns Saturday, Dec. 2 and is marking a major milestone with its 75th anniversary this year.
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn property owners after theft and shooting near Linden
RCMP are warning the public about the danger trying to stop a crime in progress after a theft and shooting on a property near Linden, Alta.
-
Calgary woman dies when her vehicle hits power pole south of Airdrie
A Calgary woman died early Saturday when her vehicle struck a power pole near Airdrie.
-
Humane Society names new program after Rosco, a stolen dog who died
A new Humane Society program is being named after a dog that was stolen and later died.
Kitchener
-
Alleged victims speak out after a Waterloo, Ont. man posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of millions
Several women have come forward claiming they were victims of a romance scam by a Waterloo, Ont. man. Police believe he allegedly defrauded dozens of women out of more than $2 million over 15 years.
-
'Start thinking in innovative ways': Cambridge councillor pushing for new idea to tackle affordable housing crisis
A Cambridge city councillor is calling for a new way to tackle the local affordable housing crisis.
-
Waterloo man considered 'armed and dangerous' arrested after police chase
A man from Waterloo, who was wanted for an armed home invasion, has been arrested following a police chase in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
13-year-old boy and father targeted in Richmond double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the two people found dead inside a Richmond home Thursday night were father and son, and evidence gathered so far suggests they were targeted.
-
6-month ban, $2,000 penalty for Abbotsford dentist who admitted to improperly touching staff member
An Abbotsford dentist who was the subject of "extraordinary action to protect the public" earlier this year has reached a consent agreement with the BC College of Oral Health Professionals.
-
Number of British Columbians lost to toxic drugs in 2023 surpasses 2,000
At least 2,039 British Columbians have lost their lives to toxic drugs so far in 2023, according to the latest data release from the BC Coroners Service—marking the third year in a row more than 2,000 people have died from the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
Edmonton
-
Gun sighting prompts lockdown of West Edmonton Mall Saturday
West Edmonton Mall was locked down late Saturday afternoon after a shopper was seen with a gun.
-
'You can feel the excitement': Historic Italian Bakery reopens after arson
Edmonton's Chinatown warmly welcomed back a sweet Italian staple Saturday.
-
'It's awesome': Local ski hills open for season despite lack of snow in Edmonton
Ski clubs worked around the clock to get ready for skiers and snowboarders on opening weekend.
Windsor
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under the skin of Premier Doug Ford, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next provincial election.
-
Local experts, business owners shed light on Windsor unemployment survey results
Windsor’s unemployment rate rose a half per cent in November, according to the Statistics Canada labour force survey — that gives the Rose City the highest percentage of unemployment across the country.
Regina
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
-
'Full variety': Regina Farmers' Market going big for month of December
For the month of December, the Regina Farmers’ Market is hosting the biggest indoor market in its nearly 50-year history.
-
El Nino doesn't guarantee a 'brown Christmas' in Sask., meteorologist says
With the weather phenomenon known as El Nino expected to impact much of western Canada this winter, including Saskatchewan, one meteorologist wants people to know it doesn’t mean no snow and above-zero temperatures will be the everyday norm.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Ottawa could see 15 to 20 cm of snow on Sunday and Monday
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 20 cm of snow to accumulate between Sunday afternoon and Monday. Ottawa received 4 cm of snow on Saturday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING 11 things to do in Ottawa for free this holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 11 things to do for free in Ottawa this holiday season.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what you can buy in Ottawa for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for over $1 million in 10 neighbourhoods across Ottawa in December.
Saskatoon
-
'Screaming for help': Saskatoon man injured saving family from dog attack
An evening stroll for a Saskatoon man and his three children quickly turned violent, when two Pit bull dogs aggressively approached and attacked them on Wednesday in the Holiday Park neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon business says rise in 'incidents' in Pleasant Hill reason for planned closure
The CEO of a financial institution that’s closing its doors next year says a rise in frequency and severity of incidents in the Pleasant Hill community where the building is located is the main reason for the planned closure.
-
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.