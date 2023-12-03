Two dead, two injured in Quebec head-on highway collision

Two people have died, and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision Saturday evening on Highway 50 between the towns of Lachute and Mirabel, Que.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. off des Sources Rd., near kilometre 267.

According to early information from Quebec's provincial police force, one of the two vehicles veered out of its lane, which caused the collision.

In one of the vehicles were a 37-year-old male driver, a female passenger in her thirties and a child. They were all seriously injured and taken to hospital. The woman and child are in stable condition, but the driver did not survive.

The driver of the second vehicle, 74, also suffered significant injuries and died in hospital. She was alone in the car.

Crash reconstruction officers were dispatched to the scene to better understand the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Highway 50, between Highway 329 in Lachute, Que. and Highway 148 in Mirabel, Que. was closed in both directions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.