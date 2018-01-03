Two dead in collision with SQ cruiser near Mont Tremblant
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 6:57PM EST
Two people are dead following a car crash involving a Surete du Quebec police cruiser near Mont Tremblant on Wednesday afternoon.
At 1:00 p.m., an SQ officer was driving with her flashing lights on towards the scene of a car crash whe she collided head-on with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.
The two people in the car, a 63-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, were killed in the crash. The policewoman was injured but her life is not in danger.
As the incident involved police, the province’s Bureau of Independent Investigators has taken over the investigation, with forensic support from the SPVM.
