Two Concordia teachers have had their courses reassigned, pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct in the school’s creative writing program, CTV News has learned.

The suspensions were first announced by the executive of the Concordia Association for Students in English. The group called a meeting for students this Friday afternoon on campus, to discuss the growing number of allegations swirling around members of the department’s teaching staff.

The university would not confirm the move, citing privacy reasons, but did say the investigation will be conducted by an external party.

“For confidentiality and privacy reasons, we can’t comment on any specific matter regarding our faculty members or staff,” said Concordia spokesperson Mary-Jo Barr in an email to CTV. “As our president stated, we take these issues very seriously and, Concordia has, and continues to take steps to strengthen the safety of our learning and working environment.”

In an email to students, CASE (Concordia Association for Students in English) passed along what they’d learned to their members.

“As of this moment, the courses taught by the professors named online are being reassigned pending investigation, the books written by those faculty members have been removed from the display window on the sixth floor of the Webster Library Building, and a third party is conducting the investigation,” they said in the message.

Removing the courses from the two teachers follows allegations of widespread sexual impropriety within the creative writing program that surfaced after a blogpost written by former student Mike Spry.

In 2014, former student Emma Healey published an article on the website The Hairpin in which she alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a professor while an undergraduate at the school.

Novelist Heather O'Neill told CTV News she had been subjected to sexual harassment when studying at the school two decades ago.

Students denounce "toxic atmosphere"

On Friday, CTV News obtained a February, 2015 letter which was signed by six students within the creative writing program that called on Concordia to act against the program's "toxic atmosphere."

The letter was written in the wake of Healey's article.

"The article and the ensuing silence have acted as a polarizing force within this department due to their highly political nature," they said. "Student interaction with faculty as well as among peers has become strained. Many of us now feel uncomfortable and unsafe attending readings, events and seminars within the wider Montreal literary community because of Concordia professors' involvement and place at the center of that community."

The students denounced the "lack of response from the department," and called for new policies to ensure "a positive space for creative interaction."

One of the students, Rudrapriya Rathore, said the school dismissed their concerns.

"We got a response, met with an HR rep, and were told in that meeting that our concerns were not relevant to the school's policies, and basically everything we were worried about consisted of hearsay," she said.

On Wednesday, Concordia president Alan Shepard said he had never been told of any alleged "open secrets" regarding the behaviour of the creative writing faculty.