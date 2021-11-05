MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) say the deaths of one man and one woman found inside a Plateau-Mont-Royal apartment were most likely caused by murder-suicide.

The bodies were discovered late Thursday night.

While this theory appears to be the most plausible, police are not ruling out other possibilities such as double-homicide, however.

Both victims appear to have died from injuries caused by a knife, according to the SPVM.

The male victim is 31-year-old Daniel Shlafman, son of Fairmount Bagel owner Irwin Shlafman.

As of Friday afternoon, the 25-year-old female victim has not been identified.

According to the force, a 911 call was placed at 3:15 a.m. Friday about the incident, on Saint-Urbain St. and Fairmount Ave.

"Police located a first victim and when they were inside the apartment, they found a second one," explained Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "There were marks of violence on both the victims."

Comtois notes that the deaths of the two victims were pronounced onsite.

Autopsies will be performed in the coming days in the hopes of understanding the tragedy's cause.

-- With reporting from CTV News Montreal reporter Daniel J. Rowe and The Canadian Press.