

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy on Nuns' Island.

The body of the boy was discovered Monday morning by a passerby running in the forest near De Gaspé St.

Police initially believed the death was accidental but on Monday evening police said the death was considered "suspicious."

On Tuesday an autopsy revealed the boy had been stabbed multiple times in his lower body, and late Tuesday night police arrested two minors.

The boy and girl, both 17-years-old, were questioned overnight and are due in youth court on Wednesday to face charges.

At this point police believe the pair were robbing the 17-year-old

Vigil to be held Wednesday evening

Mourad Bendjennet, who is a friend of the family, said the victim was born in Morocco and moved to Canada ten years ago with his mother and brother, who is 20.

"He always brings happiness at home, it's like her baby because he was the second one. She was very happy to have this boy because he's very warm and sensitive and he always take care of her," said Bendjennet.

Bendjennet attends the same mosque as the boy’s mother, and said an online fundraiser sponsored by the Al Jazira Islamic Centre has reached $10,000 and now has a goal of $20,000. The money is meant to help the teen’s mother.

The Moroccan consulate in Montreal has already confirmed it will pay for the repatriation of the boy’s body to his country of origin, Bendjennet told CTV Montreal.

A vigil will be held at Place de l’Unité, 280 Elgar on Nuns’ Island, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, although people have been leaving flowers and candles on De Gaspé St. since Monday morning.

The victim was a CEGEP student who worked part-time. His mother works at at daycare but she has been on leave since her son's death.

It is considered the 27th homicide of 2018 in Montreal.