MONTREAL -- Two men have been arrested following a home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux which led police to close streets and evacuate some homes Saturday.

Police say a 50-year-old man broke into a house on Shakespeare St., near Huron St, around 7 a.m. on Aug. 28.

About 13 hours after the break in, the suspect was arrested.

"The suspect, who is a 50-year-old man, is known to police circles in the field of narcotics," said agent Véronique Dubuc, spokesperson for the Montreal police.

He was said to have argued with the only occupant of the residence for a possible drug-related matter.

The occupant of the house, a 51-year-old who is also known to police, was arrested Saturday for a drug-related offence.

For several hours, a police barrier was maintained in the area. The SPVM Tactical Intervention Group, as well as the canine unit, aided in the operation.

-- This report was first published in French by the Canadian Press on Aug. 28.