Two arrested after 18 Montreal police vehicles vandalized

Montreal police say they have arrested two people suspected of vandalizing some 18 vehicles in the police fleet.

The vehicles were vandalized during a "series of misdemeanours" committed on March 8, the Montreal police service said in a news release Monday.

The suspects were arrested on Friday after an investigation.

Police say the vehicles were targeted in various police parking lots, including at stations 22 and 38, in Centre-Sud and Plateau Mont-Royal, respectively.

About the night in question, officers previously told CTV News they first noticed 13 vehicles had tires slashed at the corner of Hochelaga and Dixon Streets around 10:45 p.m.

Police then checked other stations and later found three police cruisers with slashed tires near Papineau Ave. and Rene-Levesque Blvd., then discovered two more in the Plateau.

Police said tire damage led to some vehicles being temporarily removed from the road.

"A major investigation was immediately launched to find those responsible for this mischief because of the risk they posed to police officers' ability to respond to emergencies," police said in the news release.

The two suspects were released with conditions pending their court appearances.