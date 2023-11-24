Two 15-year-olds arrested for trying to set cars on fire in TMR

Montreal police arrested two teenagers after a group of suspects allegedly tried to set three vehicles on fire in Mount Royal (TMR) using a Molotov cocktail.

Police said officers intervened at around 2:43 a.m. Wednesday when they noticed a vehicle approaching a home. Three suspects got out of the vehicle and attempted to burn the vehicles outside the home.

They fled when they saw police and attempted to hide behind nearby homes. Two of them, both 15 years old, were caught, but the third suspect managed to drive away and is still being sought.

Since June, this was the fourth time that vehicles at the home have been targeted by Molotov cocktails, according to police. A business belonging to the same owners was also targeted in May.

Montreal police say the arrests were the result of increased surveillance by the arson unit and the local police station.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or their local police station. Anonymous reports can be filed by calling 514-393-1133.