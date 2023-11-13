MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police investigate after cars set on fire in TMR

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspicious fire that was set in the Town of Mount Royal.

    Officers received a 911 call at 11:50 p.m. Sunday after the entrance to a private residence on Graham Boulevard, near Inverness Avenue, was set aflame.

    "According to information gathered at the scene, the suspects threw incendiary devices at vehicles parked in the driveway of the residence before fleeing in a vehicle," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

    Damage to the vehicles was minor.

    No suspects have been arrested.

    A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators from the Montreal police arson squad to analyze the scene.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 13, 2023.

