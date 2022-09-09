Turcot construction, cycling tour to cause major Montreal traffic this weekend

Those planning trips via car on the weekend should note that several major closures will result in long lines of brake light-illuminated vehicles staring in vain as traffic creeps along.

Best to avoid taking the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel from the North shore, or the Turcot or Saint-Pierre interchanges, as well as the other routes below that will feature closures due to construction.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 north between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the Souligny Ave. entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at midnight:

The Route-132 east and west (Exits 89-N) ramps to Highway 25 North.

The Île-Charron St. entrance.

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

VILLE-MAIRE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathédrale entrances, in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot interchange, the three ramps leading from Highway 15 North, Highway 20 East and the Decarie Expressway (A-15) south towards the tunnel.

The Pullman Blvd. entrance.

The Highway 20 / R-136 East reserved lane between Turcot Interchange and Exit 2 (Atwater Avenue).

NOTE: On the Ville-Marie (R-136) West, in the Ville-Marie Tunnel between Exit 5 (A-10) and the Lucien-L'Allier entrance, one of three lanes will be closed.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the interchange, the ramp leading from Route-138 East (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East / Downtown.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Between Highway 520 and the Liesse Tunnel, one lane will be open in each direction on the southbound lane.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 40 East between Exit 41 (Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants) and the next entrance.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

On Saturday, from 5 a.m. to noon at the end of the bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lanes (left and center) will be closed.

HIGHWAY 10/30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In Brossard, the Highway 10 East service road at the Highway 30 exit.

One of two lanes on the Highway 10 service road.

The Highway 30 East service road between the Highway 10 exit and entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 10 East ramp to Highway 30 East.

The Highway 30 East ramp to Highway 10 West (towards Montreal).

HIGHWAY 15

From Saturday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

In La Prairie, two of three lanes on Highway 15 North will be closed, between Salaberry St. and Matte Blvd.

As a result, the following are default closures:

Exit 47 (Saint-Henri Street).

As of 5:30 a.m., the entrances to Salaberry and Saint-Henri streets.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Montreal, the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve at Parc Jean-Drapeau will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Spirit of Montreal Triathlon.

In Montreal (Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont and Ville-Marie boroughs), the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11. Traffic and parking modifications will be in effect.

All closures may be cancelled due to weather or other operational constraints. For all closures in and around Montreal, visit Quebec511.info.