Quebec election: CAQ Leader Legault pitches more hydro dams

Water rushes through the Carillon Hydro electric dam Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Carillon, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Water rushes through the Carillon Hydro electric dam Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Carillon, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon