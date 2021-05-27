MONTREAL -- Starting Monday, Montreal metro users will be able to get to the hospital easier from Vendome metro via a tunnel.

Quebec Minister of Transport Chantal Rouleau announced Thursday that the multimodal hub between the metro station and the McGill University Health Centre's (MUHC) Glen Site will improve transport for those with mobility issues and make the connection between the metro, Exo commuter train and hospital more efficient.

"Our government is delighted with the completion of this important mobility and accessibility project," said Rouleau. "The current improvements to the Vendome station, which was inaugurated 40 years ago, are a testament to the government's commitment to supporting transit authorities in the modernization of their facilities and the development of their network, all from a sustainable mobility perspective."

The Quebec government announced that it would spend $110 million for the STM to build a second multimodal hub at Vendome in 2015 to accommodate increased ridership due to the station's proximity to the new MUHC site.

The improvements added elevators to the Exo station in addition to the pedestrian tunnel from the metro to the hospital.

STM chairman of the board of directors Philippe Schnobb highlighted some of the complications crews had to overcome to complete the transit hub.

"In particular the pushing of the tunnel under the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks, which was a real headache, but which went off without a hitch!" said Schnobb. "This technical feat, achieved in less than 60 hours using the self-drilling technique, was a Canadian first."