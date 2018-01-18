

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is fielding questions from the public as he holds a town hall in Quebec City.

Early questions were on how to better integrate immigrants and on his government's decision to abandon electoral reform.

The evening event is the latest in a series of town hall-style public meetings being held across the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Trudeau met with Mayor Regis Labeaume at city hall and spoke to local radio stations.

Trudeau has faced tough questions as well as the occasional heckler during the first of the public forums, which were held in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

He has said the question-and-answer sessions give him more time to explain his policies than he'd typically have when speaking to the media or during question period.