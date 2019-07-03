

La presse canadienne





The federal government will kick in $1.3 billion towards an extension of the Montreal metro system's blue line.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was joined by Mayor Valerie Plante, Quebec Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau and Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez for the announcement in St-Michel on Thursday.

The extension of the blue line has been expected for several years and has been repeatedly announced by successive governments. In April 2018, Trudeau announced alongside Plante and then-premier Philippe Couillard that the extension serving the northeastern part of the city should be completed by 2026.

The 5.8-kilometre project involves five new stations linking the Saint-Michel station to the Anjou station in East Montreal. According to previous reports, the new stops will roughly line up with Jean-Talon Blvd., with stations located on Pie-IX, Viau, Langelier, Lacordaire, and Anjou.

The City of Montreal's estimates predict that the project will cost about $3.9 billion though that number has been disputed by critics who say it will likely cost closer to $4.5 billion.



Last year, Quebec City and Ottawa each contributed $16 million for the creation of a project office. The Couillard government paid an additional $330 million to start the process of acquisition and expropriation.

Construction on the new section of the metro line is expected to start in 2021 with an opening date in 2026.

- With files from CTV Montreal





