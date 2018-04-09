

CTV Montreal





It’s official. After 30 years of rumours, the metro’s Blue Line will get extended.

On Friday, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard made the announcement, accompanied by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

Couillard said work on the five new stations should be completed by 2026.

Quebec City and Ottawa will each invest $16 million into the first phases of the project, which include the acquisition and expropriation of buildings, planning and calling for tenders, as well as setting up the project's offices.

Couillard said that while plans for the Blue Line extension have been kicked around for years, this time, it's for real.

"The project itself is guaranteed, we're past the point of no return," said Couillard. "You can't ask people to leave their homes and then say a few weeks later 'I'm not sure, we should reconsider.'"

Construction on the new stations will begin in 2020.

Along with the new stations, the project includes a pedestrian tunnel, two bus terminals and a 1,200-space underground parking facility.

Until the project is completed, Plante said the 300 new buses her administration recently announced will help increase access to public transit.

"There's 300 buses coming and we'll be working on other plans as well," she said. "I feel like we're on the right way. There's still a lot of pressure on the Orange Line and though we're super excited about the Blue Line, it will add some pressure. So we need to come up with short term, middle term and long term strategies to make sure our public transport network is working right."

According to early reports, the new stops will roughly line up with Jean-Talon Blvd, with stations located on Pie-IX, Viau, Langelier and Anjou.

The expected budget is to be $3.9 billion for the project.

More to come.