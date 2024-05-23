Truck driver dies in incident at Port of Montreal

A truck driver is dead after an incident on Wednesday at the Port of Montreal.

"I can confirm that there has been an accident on one of the terminals," said Montreal Port Authority Communications Director Renée Larouche.

In a notice to its members, the Syndicat des débardeurs du port de Montréal SCFP local 375 confirmed that two truck drivers were involved in an incident at the Cast terminal.

"The death of one truck driver was confirmed," the message states. "We would like to extend our sympathies to their family and friends."

This comes almost a month after a truck driver was killed at the port's Viau terminal.

Larouche notes there are currently "teams on site," and an investigation is planned to shed light on the events leading up to the incident.