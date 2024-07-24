MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Part of the metro's orange line is down due to 'water infiltration'

    Montreal metro
    Share

    With a severe thunderstorm watch in effect into the afternoon rush hour, some Montreal commuters will face a tough ride home if they were hoping to hop on a metro.

    The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said service is down on the orange line between Côte-Vertu and Berri-UQAM due to "water infiltration."

    STM spokesperson Amélie Régis said the water leakage was caused by a water main break between Lionel-Groulx and Place St-Henri stations on Wednesday.

    "The valve has now been closed by city crews, so we should be able to resume service at the indicated time once the water has been pumped out," Régis wrote in an email to CTV news.

    Shuttle buses are being sent to get the affected passengers moving during the interruption.

    Service was expected to be up and running by 4:15 p.m., but the transit authority pushed it back another hour to 5:15 p.m.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time

    If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News