Part of the metro's orange line is down due to 'water infiltration'

With a severe thunderstorm watch in effect into the afternoon rush hour, some Montreal commuters will face a tough ride home if they were hoping to hop on a metro.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said service is down on the orange line between Côte-Vertu and Berri-UQAM due to "water infiltration."

STM spokesperson Amélie Régis said the water leakage was caused by a water main break between Lionel-Groulx and Place St-Henri stations on Wednesday.

"The valve has now been closed by city crews, so we should be able to resume service at the indicated time once the water has been pumped out," Régis wrote in an email to CTV news.

Shuttle buses are being sent to get the affected passengers moving during the interruption.

Service was expected to be up and running by 4:15 p.m., but the transit authority pushed it back another hour to 5:15 p.m.