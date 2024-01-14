Tribute in Montreal for film entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and spouse Dominique Marchand
A public tribute will be held in Montreal on Sunday in honour of Quebec film entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse, Dominique Marchand, who died under suspicious circumstances last month in the Caribbean.
The site of the former Excentris cinema, founded by Langlois, will open its doors from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A register will be available for attendees to sign. For those who can't make it in person, a livestream of the event will be shared via Facebook and YouTube.
Langlois founded the Softimage animation company in 1986, used to create special effects in a variety of blockbusters including 'Jurassic Park' and 'Titanic.'
He was a National Film Board of Canada filmmaker and an important member of Montreal's independent arts and film scene, opening the Excentris complex in 1999.
In 1997, he started the Daniel Langlois Foundation, which aims to aims to "further human knowledge by supporting artistic, scientific and technological research," according to the foundation's website.
Langlois was named an officer of the Order of Canada, a knight of the Order of Quebec, and has received several honorary doctorates from universities.
Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois has died in his adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean. (Image via Fondation Daniel Langlois)
On Dec. 1, the bodies of Langlois and his partner Marchard were discovered in a burned out vehicle in Dominica, where he owned an eco-resort.
At least two people have been charged in the deaths, Dominica officials reported later that month.
With files from The Canadian Press.
