Trans or non-binary spokespeople welcome to be a part of Quebec Solidaire's future

Quebec City -

In the near future, Québec Solidaire (QS) could very well have non-binary spokespeople, or a trans woman and a trans man.

That's what the outgoing spokesperson for QS, Manon Massé, said at a press conference at the national assembly on Wednesday.

The party's statutes currently provide for one female and one male spokesperson, but members could very well decide otherwise by changing the rules, according to Massé.

The race to succeed Manon Massé has been off and running ever since her departure was announced and already MNA Ruba Ghazal has said she will run, while Émilise Lessard-Therrien and Christine Labrie are still considering it.

Manon Massé called on women to take her place, but added that anyone can run and that the members will determine how to adjust.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.