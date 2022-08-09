Traffic stop leads Quebec provincial police to 27 kg of cocaine, $175,000

A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson) A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon