MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 79 more people have died due to COVID-19 and there were 737 new confirmed cases since those reported 24 hours ago.

The total number of deaths due to the virus in the province is now 3,562, and there are 42,920 confirmed cases.

Of those who have died, almost three-quarters (73.6 per cent) are over 80 years old.

There were also three more hospitalizations reported for a total of 1,766 with 183 of those patients in the intensive care unit, an increase of four.

A total of 3,300 cases remain under investigation.

Almost 300 more people (296) have recovered from the virus, according to health authorities, bringing the total of recovered patients in the province to 11,754.

Across the country, just under half (49.9 per cent) of those who contracted the virus have recovered.

HOT SPOTS

Montreal's numbers continue to rise with 305 new cases confirmed Sunday, bringing the metropolis's total to 21,715.

Monteregie (5,325), Laval (4,676) and Lanaudiere (3,359) are the other hardest hit areas in the province.

Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant was in Laval Sunday to reassure residents that the outbreak is "controlled."

This is a developing story.