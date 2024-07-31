Toronto Raptors to hold training camp in Montreal ahead of NBA season

MONTREAL
    Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (8) moves the ball up court as Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) defends during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Raptors will host a pre-season game against the Wizards in Montreal as part of this year's NBA Canada Series. (Frank Gunn, The Canadian Press)
    The Toronto Raptors will hold their training camp in Montreal ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

    The Raptors announced Wednesday that the camp runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5 at Universite du Quebec a Montreal's sports centre.

    It will be the Raptors' first training camp in Montreal and its second in Quebec after gearing up for the 2019-20 season in Quebec City.

    To wrap up the week in Montreal, Toronto hosts the Washington Wizards on Oct. 6 at the Bell Centre as part of this year's NBA Canada Series.

    The Raptors also revealed the remainder of their five-game pre-season schedule.

    Toronto visits Washington on Oct. 11 followed by a home-and-home against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 13. (in Boston) and Oct. 15 (in Toronto) before flying to Brooklyn on Oct. 18 for a pre-season final against the Nets.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 31, 2024.

