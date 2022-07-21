'Too little, too late,' say unions of Quebec's double overtime pay for health-care workers
'Too little, too late,' say unions of Quebec's double overtime pay for health-care workers
The measure to temporarily increase overtime pay from time-and-a-half to double time is "definitely not enough" in the eyes of unions representing affected health-care workers.
For them, it is "too little too late," they said in unison Thursday.
Quebec told the unions on Wednesday that it would double overtime pay from the usual 150 per cent. The measure will take effect Friday and end on Sept. 26.
In a press conference, Premier François Legault explained the reason for measure were the difficulties that the health network is currently experiencing due to the summer vacation of staff combined with cases of isolation of workers due to COVID-19.
"We want to give an incentive so that people are more inclined to work overtime," he explained.
Asked if it was late to intervene, at the end of July, he said, "No, it's the right time."
NOT NEGOTIATED
The eight trade unions also deplored the fact that this measure has once again been decided unilaterally by the government rather than negotiated with health worker representatives.
The unions had also deplored the unilateral decisions when COVID premiums were introduced at the beginning and at the height of the pandemic, rather than being discussed with the bargaining agents.
Indeed, when the government ended COVID premiums in mid-May, the unions warned that the government would be left with fewer workers willing to work overtime.
"We advised the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, on May 9 that the situation on the ground was very precarious and that a plan had to be agreed upon to avoid service disruptions this summer. We reached out to him. By refusing to do so and by not acting immediately, the government has allowed the situation to deteriorate to the point where the measure announced yesterday is clearly insufficient. Once again, it is improvising instead of planning," the unions said in a statement.
And early Thursday afternoon, the unions were still waiting for the government's written directive specifying the parameters for the double overtime rate.
The unions reported that they had received different information depending on which manager they spoke to.
According to the information the unions obtained, all workers in health-care institutions will benefit temporarily from this double rate when they agree to work overtime.
The measure will apply to nurses, nursing assistants, orderlies, paramedics, administrative officers, laboratory technicians and other health-care employees who work in health care institutions, including Intermediate Resources (IR), residences for the elderly (RPA) and pre-hospital services, for example.
These eight union organizations are the APTS (Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux), the FIQ (Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé), the Fédération des professionnels de la CSN, the Fédération de la santé de la CSQ, the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux de la CSN, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, affiliated with the FTQ, the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ) and the Syndicat québécois des employés de service, affiliated with the FTQ.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of strong storms Thursday across parts of Quebec
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Pierre Poilievre will skip Conservative party's third leadership debate
The campaign for Pierre Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, says he will not take part in a third debate the party plans to host next month.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province and territory
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Toronto
-
Ontario family may have to cancel $35,000 safari because they can't get passports
An Ontario woman says she's devastated at the thought of being forced to cancel her family's $35,000 trip due to delays acquiring passports for her two sons, especially after she followed all the rules.
-
Ontario reports 62 new COVID-19 deaths, positivity appears to hit peak
Ontario detected 62 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days, as hospitalizations climbed to their highest point since mid-May and test positivity among those still eligible appeared to hit a peak.
-
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Doctor warns Fredericton residents not to 'bike without a helmet' ahead of weekend ER staffing shortages
A Fredericton emergency room doctor say sthe Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is looking at another weekend of staffing shortages, and is warning patients they may be met with long wait times.
London
-
OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester
A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.
-
London police issue public safety warning after man arrested for indecent exposure
A London man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a northwest London shopping complex earlier this month.
-
'Just like a train!': Thedford-area hit hard by storms
Multiple rural residents west of Thedford, Ont. are in clean-up mode Thursday after Wednesday’s violent storms left widespread damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police concerned for victim's safety in search for wanted man
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man, citing safety concerns for survivors of intimate partner violence.
-
North Bay man who used to run halfway house guilty of historic sex offences
A North Bay man who ran a halfway house in the North Bay area has been convicted of historical sexual assaults dating to the 1990s and early 2000s.
-
Ontario family may have to cancel $35,000 safari because they can't get passports
An Ontario woman says she's devastated at the thought of being forced to cancel her family's $35,000 trip due to delays acquiring passports for her two sons, especially after she followed all the rules.
Calgary
-
Veteran Calgary police officer charged after investigation into 'indecent act'
A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been charged following an investigation into what police call an 'indecent act.'
-
Missing Calgary woman believed to have been murdered: police
A Calgary woman who was reported missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed, according to police.
-
Calgary Zoo hosts parades featuring life-size puppets of endangered species
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is holding parades at the zoo featuring depictions of endangered species and wants you to join in on the fun.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Waterloo dairy farm producing milk that’s easier to digest
Dodging dairy products is difficult to do for people with milk intolerances, but a farm in Waterloo has a fix so they don’t have to.
Vancouver
-
Latest B.C. COVID-19 data shows modest decline in hospital population
The number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has declined slightly over the last week, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
BC Housing disabled cooling devices at some sites over costs
BC Housing admits some of the social and subsidized housing sites it operates have been without cooling systems for years after they restricted heat pumps at four locations.
-
2 in hospital, police on scene after Chilliwack incident
Two people were taken to hospital – one of them in critical condition – after an incident that prompted a large police presence on McNaught Road in Chilliwack Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
Alberta drops proposed changes to insulin pump program
Health Minister Jason Copping announced Thursday morning that the province will not be going ahead with proposed changes to the insulin pump program.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
Windsor
-
Windsor mom relieved murder suspect is once again behind bars
A wave of relief washed over Carolyn Crankshaw after she learned the murder suspect accused in her son’s death is once again behind bars.
-
Windsor police charge two people related to 'Freedom Convoy'
Windsor police say they have charged two people related to the "Freedom Convoy" movement that took place in Windsor in February.
-
Convicted sex offender, former Kingsville fire chief released on full parole
Robert “Bob” Kissner was granted parole on July 5, after serving nearly three years of his sentence in a federal prison.
Regina
-
Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders reschedule weekend game to Sunday
The matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at Mosaic Stadium has been moved to Sunday.
-
Sask. government adds $20M to education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing an additional $20 million to school divisions across the province to help with the rising cost of fuel and insurance for the 2022-23 school year.
Ottawa
-
Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk
Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving three vehicles on Bridelewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned about current wave of COVID-19 in the capital
Ottawa's top doctor is expressing concern about the levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is urging people to "reassess and adapt" their behaviours to the situation during the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
Saskatoon
-
'Very disappointed': Humboldt Broncos families react after parole granted for driver in fatal crash
A family affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy says they are disappointed after parole was granted for the semi-truck driver responsible for the fatal crash.
-
Saskatoon Red Lobster closed after alarm, sprinklers fail to trigger during deep fryer blaze
A blaze that started in a deep fryer caused $20,000 in damage to a restaurant in the 2500 block of Eighth Street East, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
-
Why interest rate hikes may not cool off Saskatchewan's real estate market
Saskatchewan is an "anomaly" in the Canadian housing market — which makes it an attractive place to buy a home, Saskatoon mortgage broker Conrad Neufeld says.