MONTREAL -- Tofu sold in Quebec is being recalled over a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, which can cause flu-like symptoms or have more serious impacts on pregnant people.

Unisoya Inc. issued the recall Friday evening for the product: packaged organic tofu with fine herbs, sold in volumes of 454 grams.

The affected products were labelled with the expiry date of Oct. 4, 2021.

Food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell off, but anyone who bought the product should return it to the store or throw it away.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause flu-like symptoms including vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle pain, severe headaches, and neck stiffness.

Pregnant people, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Pregnant people may only experience mild symptoms, however the bacteria is also able to infect unborn children, who may be born prematurely or die as a result.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the product.